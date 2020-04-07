Some parents may have run out of ideas to keep their kids entertained while schools are shut down, but Passover is a time for high spirits. If your creativity is waning, check out these fun ideas.

Seder Plates

Make your own unique seder with the kids. You will need:

1 large serving platter

6 cupcake holders

1 blank sheet of paper

Markers, crayons, or colored pencils

On the blank sheet of paper, draw six circles the same size as the inside of the cupcake holders. For accuracy, simply trace the cupcake holder’s base. On each circle, draw one of the seder plate items. These are the shank bone, egg, bitter herb (usually horseradish), vegetable (often parsley), charoset, and a second bitter herb (often romaine lettuce). Color them in. Cut each circle out to place them inside the cupcake holders. Finally, put the cupcake holders around the plate and arrange decoratively.

There are also some alternative ways to do this craft. One option to get creative with the seder plate is to paint rocks. Find some round stones in the garden, grab some washable paint, and get creative with designing seder plate items on the stones.

Another way is to use clay, which is great for practicing motor skills. Get some colorful and safe clay, and teach the kids how to shape the items.

Finally, for the more competitive families, have a race. Assign everyone in the house one or two seder plate items and have them find something in the house that looks similar. Whoever brings back the items first wins.

Passover Bingo

Here’s another craft that can double as a game. All you’ll need is:

Paper

Scissors

Markers

Ruler

Using the ruler, draw lines to divide the paper into a grid. Alternatively, you can fold the paper evenly. Get creative with what you name each box. You can put personalized things for action-based bingo, like “Dad puts something in the oven,” or more Passover-oriented things for traditional bingo, like “Frogs,” “Pharaoh,” or “Afikoman.” You’ll have to make a few of these sheets — if you copy one, then everyone will have the same results!

For the place holders, try Playdough balls, rubber bands, or stickers. Or just circle the box when you get an answer.

Science Experiment

Part the Red Sea in this simulation that doubles as a class in science.

Fill a bowl with water and red pepper flakes. Now, take some dish soap and dab just a little on your finger. Place your finger in the water, and viola! Water molecules like to stick together. As the soap moves into the water, the surface tension changes. While the water molecules still want to keep the surface tension, they pull back away from the soap, and carry the red pepper flakes along with them.

Puppet Show

There are plenty of Torah stories to make a show of, and a plague of ways to make puppets. For families with littlest ones, you can make a simple design: Draw characters from the Passover story on paper, color them, cut them out, and simply glue them to ice pop sticks. For older kids, try making puppets out of Legos. Make the Pharaoh out of the building blocks, and play around with making a detailed scene as well.

Decorations

For the most practical of crafts, play around with ways to decorate the table.

One idea, albeit perhaps less necessary this year, is to make name markers. Even if this year it’ll just be three people and the dog, it’s still a fun way to get in the festive spirit.

Another way to add festivity to the table is to decorate the cups. Get some colorful string and wind it around the cups you already have at home to make the meal brighter.

For more ideas, check out websites like Pinterest, TJSSC.com, or Chabad.org.

