Coping with Bread Withdrawal: Recipes for Passover

Quite a few of the Jewish holidays come with increased restrictions on our behavior. Don’t turn on the lights during Shabbat. Don’t eat this on said holiday. Don’t eat anything on this other holiday.

But for every rule, there might just be a technical loophole. Perhaps we can’t turn the lights on or off during Shabbos, but it might be acceptable to leave them on from before it starts to after it’s over.

And, of course, we’re told to substitute leavened bread for matzah during Pesach, that we might more easily identify with the hardships of our ancestors. But just because we’re told not to consume leavened bread, that doesn’t mean we can’t consume something that tastes a bit more like it.

To that end, Rabbi Deborah Wechsler of Chizuk Amuno Congregation was kind enough to share her sister-in-law Beth Berman Wechsler’s kosher-for-Passover recipe for muffins made with cake meal and potato starch.

And for those who love to start their day off with a bagel, we have you covered as well. This recipe for matzah bagels was given to my grandmother Hannah Oksenhendler Naiman, a Holocaust survivor, by a New Jersey chapter of Hadassah. She, in turn, gave it to my mother, Mindy Berman, who was kind enough to share it with the Baltimore community.

Kosher-for-Passover Muffins

Yield: 12 muffins

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

½ cup oil

1/3 cup cake meal

3 eggs

¼ cup potato starch

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup frozen blueberries or

1 cup chocolate chips

Cinnamon and sugar

Mix the oil and sugar. Add eggs and beat well.

Mix together the dry ingredients. Fold into wet ingredients. Fold in frozen berries or chocolate chips.

Pour the batter into greased muffin tins. Top with cinnamon and sugar. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes. Cool in pan and run knife around edges to loosen.

Kosher-for-Passover Bagels

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1/3 cup oil

2/3 cup water

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup matzah meal

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare a cookie sheet sprayed with oil.

In a saucepan, bring the water, oil, sugar, and salt to a boil. Remove the saucepan from heat and add the matzah meal. Hand stir this very thoroughly.

Add eggs one at a time and stir well after adding each egg. Wet your hands and make small balls from this mixture. Place each matzah ball on the cookie sheet, and make a little depression in the center with your pinkie to form the bagels. Leave adequate space on the cookie sheet for each bagel because they will spread as they bake.

Bake at 375 degrees for about 45 minutes or until the tops look golden. Serve them warm, and enjoy.

