Infectious Disease Specialist Answers Common Questions About COVID-19

Dr. Judy Stone, a local Jewish author and infectious disease specialist, answered some common questions about COVID-19 in an interview the JT. And all while socially distancing.

Watch the video for an edited interview or read below for a more concise Q &A:

How can I stay safe?

… Thorough handwashing, hand sanitizing, constantly clean the surfaces that [you] touch, and avoid places [you’re] likely to get infected … Simple tips: wiping down the steering wheel, wiping down [your] phone and credit cards.

Will it go away when it gets warm?

I think that’s wishful thinking. We know that there’s a seasonality but … Hong Kong occurred when the temperatures were in the 80’s there, so that does not suggest that this particular virus is going to be seasonal …

Should I wear a face mask?

The recommendations change from day to day. I do recommend that if you have to go to the grocery store for example … that you wear a face mask …

The most important thing is … the ones that are manufactured should be given to healthcare workers …

The Southeast Asia countries have had the lowest rates of infection and part of that is by wearing masks …

Is it safe to be outside?

[Yes.]

Can I order things from China?

That is not a concern on my radar … You can get it from anywhere. The thing we have been doing is we order things and we have our groceries delivered now ….

Can my pet carry it?

[While the germs can be on the pet if an infected person touches them, they cannot give it to you. One cat has been shown to have caught it from a human.]

Can I eat it?

[No, high temperatures likely kill it but we avoid berries] because even in the best of times berries have all these crevices in them … associated with a number of infectious outbreak …

How does this relate to your book?

My book is a biography memoir of my family who were Hungarian holocaust survivors. One of the keys to their survival were the various kindnesses people showed them …

There were all these little bits of kindness, and I think that’s key to remember now that we need to take care of others …

