Infectious Disease Specialist Answers Common Questions About COVID-19

Dr. Judy Stone, a local Jewish author and infectious disease specialist, answered some common questions about COVID-19 in an interview the JT. And all while socially distancing.
Watch the video for an edited interview or read below for a more concise Q &A:
How can I stay safe?
… Thorough handwashing, hand sanitizing, constantly clean the surfaces that [you] touch, and avoid places [you’re] likely to get infected … Simple tips: wiping down the steering wheel, wiping down [your] phone and credit cards.
Will it go away when it gets warm?
I think that’s wishful thinking. We know that there’s a seasonality but … Hong Kong occurred when the temperatures were in the 80’s there, so that does not suggest that this particular virus is going to be seasonal …
Should I wear a face mask?
The recommendations change from day to day. I do recommend that if you have to go to the grocery store for example … that you wear a face mask …
The most important thing is … the ones that are manufactured should be given to healthcare workers …
The Southeast Asia countries have had the lowest rates of infection and part of that is by wearing masks …
Is it safe to be outside?
[Yes.]
Can I order things from China?
That is not a concern on my radar … You can get it from anywhere. The thing we have been doing is we order things and we have our groceries delivered now ….
Can my pet carry it?
[While the germs can be on the pet if an infected person touches them, they cannot give it to you. One cat has been shown to have caught it from a human.]
Can I eat it?
[No, high temperatures likely kill it but we avoid berries] because even in the best of times berries have all these crevices in them … associated with a number of infectious outbreak …
How does this relate to your book?
My book is a biography memoir of my family who were Hungarian holocaust survivors. One of the keys to their survival were the various kindnesses people showed them …
There were all these little bits of kindness, and I think that’s key to remember now that we need to take care of others …