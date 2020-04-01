On Feb. 13, William Wilner of Pikesville at age 87. He was retired from the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, where he worked as a chemist in the Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant. He was an avid backgammon player and will be missed in the backgammon community.

He is survived by his loving cousins Judge Alan Wilner, Janie Noelte, Gary Wilner, Joyce Grand, Wendy Brandoff, and Ed Gofreed. He was predeceased by parents Sylvia and Maurice Wilner.

