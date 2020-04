On March 6, Olga Tulchinsky (née Ozeryan) of Baltimore at age 91. She is survived by daughter Lyudmila Tulchinskaya (Boris Katz); sister Maria Mogilevich; grandchildren Slava (Rachel) Katz and Valentin Katz; and great-grandchildren Samira, Milo, Olivia, Naia, Ella, and Romeo Katz. She was predeceased by parents Miron and Claire Ozeryan.

