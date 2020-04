On Feb. 16, Natalie K. Smith (née Kurlansky) of Baltimore. She is survived by loving children Cheryl R. Melomet, Andrew E. Melomet, and Richard E. Smith (Jayne Medoff); grandchildren Melissa Walden, Miriam Robin, David and Daniel Melomet, and Adam, Jeremy, and Russell Smith. She was predeceased by her husband Alexander Smith and sisters Dorothy (Aaron) Weissberger and Ruth (Harry) Mertz.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association.

