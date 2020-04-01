On March 3, Moritz Sigmund Shapiro of Baltimore at age 92. He is survived by loving wife Barbara Shapiro (née Kloze); children Rosellen (Norman) Bloomberg, Robert Shapiro (Lisa Davis), and Margie Shapiro; grandchildren Jesse Bloomberg, Sam Bloomberg, Alexandra Shapiro, Rebecca Shapiro, Griff Ruck, and Anderson Ruck. He was predeceased by his parents Hilda and Samuel Shapiro and sister Florence “Splash” Kluger.

Contributions may be sent to Mitzvah Fund, C/O Baltimore Community Foundation, P.O. Box 37422, Baltimore, MD 21298.

