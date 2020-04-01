On Feb. 12, Ezra Lev Seegull of Baltimore at age 19. Born in Baltimore, he attended Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, and would go on to attend the business school at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. At Michigan, he participated in the Outdoors Adventure Club and rock climbing. He also took a leadership position in Hillel’s outdoors group, on top of his responsibilities in marketing and consulting groups. Seegull’s passions included politics, mock trial, rock climbing, comedy, and particularly spending time with his family. Ezra had a wonderful sense of humor and always embraced the outdoors. He was an insightful and quick-witted person who always loved a good pun or debate.

Seegull is survived by parents Larry and Diane Seegull; sibling Ronen Seegull; grandparents Linda and Edwin Seegull, Viviane Cohen, and Albert Lichaa; aunts and uncles Dina, David, Eileen, and Ethan; and cousins Brandon, Logan, Naomi, and Aliza.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School.

