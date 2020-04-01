On Feb. 16, Shirley Rosenzweig (née Berman) of Baltimore at age 94. She was predeceased by loving husband Morris Rosenzweig; sister Jeanne Steinhorn; and parents Sarah and Max Berman. She is survived by children Abby (Allan) Richmond and Mindy Rosenzweig; grandchildren Melissa (Ryan) Gagnet and Ryan (Melissa) Richmond; and great-grandchildren Marissa Brady and Samantha Gagnet. She is also survived by caregivers Karen and Daneen.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

