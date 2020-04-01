On March 4, Herb Retsky at age 88. Retsky was a proud Navy veteran who served during the Korean War from 1952-1956. He worked in the Navy as an electrician’s mate on the destroyer Tender Yellowstone. He volunteered at his local VFW, even serving as quartermaster of the Charlestown VFW in Catonsville. He devoted his time generously to the Boumi Temple, Golden Eagle Square, and Compass Club, as well as St. John’s Lodge 34 where he was the lodge grandmaster from 1976-1977. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University with a business administration degree in 1978, he worked as a technical writer for Westinghouse and Northrop Grumman.

Retsky is survived by beloved wife Myrna Beth Retsky (née Schenkel); children Steven E. Retsky (Lari Witt) and Debbi Ellen McCallam; grandchildren Sara Eve (Tom) Storck, Dana Rose (David) Odom, and Dakota Belle Witt; great-grandchildren Emma Beth Storck and Lyla Mae Storck; sister-in-law Phyllis Retsky; and loving relatives and friends. He was predeceased by brother Seymour Retsky and parents Philip and Clara Retsky.

Contributions may be sent to Charlestown Benevolent Care, 715 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228 or Kelly’s Dream, P.O. Box 36, Perry Hall, MD 21128.

