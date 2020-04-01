Community Resource Guide During COVID-19

Here are links to help make life a little more comfortable while in quarantine. Have something to add? Contact Editor Selah Maya Zighelboim at szighelboim@midatlanticmedia.com.
At-Home Activities
Check these websites for resources and ideas for things to do at home, including learning, fitness, and arts and culture.
Louise D. & Morton J. Macks Center for Jewish Education
Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools
Jewish Community Services Virtual Programs
Personal Essays
Check these essays from people in Jewish communities about their thoughts and experiences with COVID-19.
I’m a Pediatrician Who Sees Kids With Coronavirus Every Day
Will the Coronavirus Create a New Reality in the Middle East?
Finding Inspiration in Anne Frank During the COVID-19 Crisis
Tips on How to Talk to Your Children About Coronavirus
Jewish Epidemiologist Offers Community Recommendations That Can Save Lives
Health and Wellness
JCC of Greater Baltimore’s Virtual J
Gratitude in a Time of Social Distancing
6 Self-Care Apps You Need Right Now
Help and Hotlines
Jewish Mental Health Resources
The Associated’s List of Emergency Resources
Spiritual
Jewish Mindfulness Meditation Starter Kit
Spiritual Resources for Dealing With Anxiety
Kids and Families
Resources for Quarantined Families
Parenting
Advice for Pandemic Parenting of Teenagers
30+ Free Online Resources for Parents Homeschooling Their Kids
Best Practices for Helping Children Adapt to Changes in Routines
Podcasts
Covenant & Conversation with Rabbi Jonathan Sacks
How to Help Out
The Associated’s List of Volunteer Opportunities
The Jewish Times’ COVID-19 Mitzvah List