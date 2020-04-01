Community Resource Guide During COVID-19

Here are links to help make life a little more comfortable while in quarantine. Have something to add? Contact Editor Selah Maya Zighelboim at szighelboim@midatlanticmedia.com.

At-Home Activities

Check these websites for resources and ideas for things to do at home, including learning, fitness, and arts and culture.

Louise D. & Morton J. Macks Center for Jewish Education

Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools

AlephBeta

Jewish Community Services Virtual Programs

Personal Essays

Check these essays from people in Jewish communities about their thoughts and experiences with COVID-19.

Pandemic Parenting

I’m a Pediatrician Who Sees Kids With Coronavirus Every Day

Will the Coronavirus Create a New Reality in the Middle East?

Finding Inspiration in Anne Frank During the COVID-19 Crisis

Tips on How to Talk to Your Children About Coronavirus

Jewish Epidemiologist Offers Community Recommendations That Can Save Lives

Health and Wellness

JCC of Greater Baltimore’s Virtual J

305 Fitness Workouts

Gratitude in a Time of Social Distancing

6 Self-Care Apps You Need Right Now

Help and Hotlines

National Hotlines

Jewish Mental Health Resources

The Associated’s List of Emergency Resources

Spiritual

Jewish Mindfulness Meditation Starter Kit

Spiritual Resources for Dealing With Anxiety

Kids and Families

Codemonkey: Coding for Kids

Family Time Machine

Resources for Quarantined Families

Parenting

Advice for Pandemic Parenting of Teenagers

30+ Free Online Resources for Parents Homeschooling Their Kids

Best Practices for Helping Children Adapt to Changes in Routines

Working From Home With Kids

Messy Recipes

Podcasts

Covenant & Conversation with Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

Israel Story

Jewish History Matters

How to Help Out

The Associated’s List of Volunteer Opportunities

Jewish Volunteer Connection

The Jewish Times’ COVID-19 Mitzvah List

