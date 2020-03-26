The history of the Hebrew Orphan Asylum building follows a storyline much like the lifecycle of a phoenix.

The orphanage was established in 1872, its building was destroyed by a fire, and then it moved to a new building. It became a hospital and then was vacated. Now, it’s embarking on a new chapter of its life.

The main new use of the building will be as the Stabilization Center operated by Baltimore City, a key component of a strategy to address substance use disorders and the opioid epidemic, according to Amy Kleine, senior program director of the The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, which supported the renovation.

“This renovation will transform a blighted building into a vital community resource for West Baltimore, providing services and programs that are clearly aligned with the foundation’s work and mission,” Kleine said.

The Hebrew Orphan Asylum was established in 1872 by the Hebrew Benevolent Society. Baltimore’s Jewish and German community supported the orphanage. In 1875, William Rayner, a Bavarian Jewish philanthropist and first president of the Hebrew Benevolent Society, donated a new, red-brick Victorian structure to replace the mansion destroyed in the 1974 fire. Rayner was one of the founders of Har Sinai Congregation.

Har Sinai Rabbi Emeritus Floyd L. Herman explained that this history is tied to the beginning of Jewish Baltimore. “Well, I wouldn’t call it ancient [history], but you’re talking about the very beginning of Har Sinai’s history and the beginning of Jewish Baltimore.”

According to records in the Jewish Museum of Maryland, the new orphanage was not the only option for abandoned children at the time. The Hebrew Orphan Asylum’s owners, the Hebrew Benevolent Society, sometimes gave funds to families, mostly widowed women, to support the children.

“The JMM is generally in favor of buildings being preserved and reused, and I can speak for the staff when I say we’re glad that the asylum building was not torn down and instead will have a new life, but we have no official stance on or involvement in the project,” said Joanna Church, JMM director of collections and exhibits.

In the early 1900s, the building became a hospital while the orphanage itself moved to what is now Levindale. In 2010, Baltimore Heritage, a nonprofit historic preservation advocacy organization, nominated the Hebrew Orphan Asylum to the National Register of Historic Places in partnership with Coppin Heights Community Development Corporation.

While its historic significance has been appreciated for the last three decades, the building itself was vacant.

Or at least it was until 2018, when the CHCDC purchased the building to redevelop it into a health care asset for a neighborhood that had previously suffered a “tremendous lack of healthcare,” according to Executive Director Dr. Gary Rodwell. “It used to be the one African American neighborhood that had the highest access because the Lutheran hospital was there in 1940, but in the late 1980s that shut down.”

Rodwell said that support for the project was laborious as the neighborhood had so few resources and funds, and the building was so dilapidated that he had to crawl through it when he visited. The interior had been shored up for years by scaffolding erected inside. The roof had collapsed and left a gaping hole that left the inside of the building exposed to the elements.

The renovations in total cost $16 million. Rodwell is grateful to the The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation for their support of $750,000 to turn it around.

Rodwell said the health center will provide two things: a catalyst for business development in the neighborhood, and an attraction for housing opportunities.

The Center for Health Care and Healthy Living at the Hebrew Orphan Asylum plans to open April 1. Rodwell called the project a “rebirth.” He predicts that by summer, even more resources will join the mission, so long as COVID-19 doesn’t disrupt the process.

Rodwell is now focused on reviving the neighborhood. There are families moving into the 65 vacant apartments along three blocks, according to Rodwell, as well as a bank and restaurants. There are also two more complexes it has begun to renovate.

“I personally am happy to see a facility which was significant to the Jewish Baltimore community repurposed for a positive use,” said Herman.

