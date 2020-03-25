On March 19, Maxine Toor Solomon of Baltimore at age 99. Maxine was a past president of Miriam Lodge, but was most proud of the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She got so much joy out of life, even to the very end, and she will be remembered for being thoughtful, warm, and not having a mean bone in her body.

She is survived by children Marjorie (Bernard) Barrie and Burton Solomon (Nancy Tuholski); grandchildren Brian (Danielle) Rubenstein, Steven Rubenstein (Marianne Shaw), Anna (Jasyn) Polowitz, and Matthew Solomon (Catherine Normile); and great-grandchildren Jared, Jace, Halsey, and Kinsey Rubenstein and Jack and Nolan Polowitz. She was predeceased by husband Harold Solomon; parents Myer and Theresa Toor; and sister Caryl Dorfman.

Contributions may be sent to Miriam Lodge, c/o Jane Davis, 3415 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.

