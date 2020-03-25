On Feb. 12, Sonya Lansman of Baltimore at age 91. Born in Baltimore in 1928, Sonya grew up on Violet Avenue and attended Forest Park High School. Following high school, she attended College of Notre Dame where she received a bachelor’s in economics and minored in art history. She met her future husband Irving on a blind date, and the two married in the summer of 1954. She worked at Penny Green Custom Linen, volunteered at the Baltimore County Public Library, and acted as a docent at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Her interests included art history, reading, music, and bridge, but her family was always first and foremost. Her family remembers her as a loving mother and an advocate for her community.

She is survived by her children Donna Lansman, Andrew (Darla) Lansman, and Linda (Lloyd) Treinish and grandchildren Matthew, Jacob, Sam, and Aaron Treinish, Lillie Lansman, Megan Lansman, and Ryan (Sydney) Kaufman. She was predeceased by husband Irving Lansman; sisters Miriam (Joseph) Shear, and Rhona (Neil) Tabor; and parents Charles and Mayme Brenner.

Similar Posts: