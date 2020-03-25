On Feb. 12, Melvin Kabik at age 95. He was a veteran corporal marine who proudly served his country in the Pacific during World War II. Kabik was one of four children born and raised in Baltimore to the late Rachel and Herman Kabik. He ran his family grocery store before working in commercial real estate in the 1970s and served as a board member of First Mariner Bank. In his spare time, he liked to work with his hands and turned his garage into a workshop. He was always helpful and willing to fix anything for anyone. He will be missed greatly by his family and many dear friends.

He is survived by loving wife of 70 years Ruth Kabik (née Newberger); children Jeffrey Kabik and Terry Reamer (Andy Gorelick); daughter-in-law Terry Burton; grandchildren Lisa (David) Yacono, Eric Kabik, Hanan (Nicole) Kabik, Matthew Reamer, Andrew (Emily) Reamer, Daniel Reamer, and Rachel (Kevin) Sugihara; and great-grandchildren Bella, Leila, Roxy, Sydney, and Riley. He was predeceased by son Marc Kabik; siblings Leonard Kabik, Florence Gordon, and Theresa Dreyer; and parents Rachel and Herman Kabik.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore or Jewish National Fund.

