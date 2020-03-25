HOROWITZ — On Feb. 12, Martin Horowitz of Baltimore. He loved music, dancing, and was an energetic and graceful performer. He played guitar, accompanying himself on folk and Yiddish songs. After his retirement, he served as a volunteer for multiple community organizations.

He was predeceased by wife Edith R. Horowitz (née Warach); granddaughter Rebecca Jenna Horowitz; and parents Sarah and Bernard Horowitz. He is survived by children Dr. Mindy Horowitz (Mark Mellman), David (Nancy) Horowitz, Judith Horowitz (Joshua Ottenberg), and Dr. Ruth Horowitz (Dr. Carl Shanholtz); sister Marcia (Michael) Resnick; grandchildren Yedeedya (Betsy) Mellman, Aryeh (Talya) Mellman, Mira Mellman, Jacob Horowitz (fiancée Jessica Rodriguez), Samuel Ottenberg, Juliet Ottenberg, Adina Shanholtz (fiancée Victoria Kealiher), and Elise Shanholtz; and great-granddaughter Genesis Rose Horowitz.

Similar Posts: