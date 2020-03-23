COVID-19 Mitzvah: What You Can Do For Your Community

Looking for ideas to help the community through this crisis? JT has you covered:

Tiffany Nicolette, CHAI vice president of Aging in Community, warns that isolation is dangerous to some people. She pointed out that calling homebound members of the community or getting groceries for them is one way the community comes together.

Deliver meals to homebound families: Volunteers are needed to deliver packaged meals to people who are unable to leave their houses. Meals on Wheels enables people to live independently in their homes by providing food and other needed services. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday beginning at 11 a.m. Routes consist of about eight to 10 stops and take about an hour to an hour and a half to complete. During COVID-19 Crisis, volunteers can make a shorter-term commitments. Volunteers meet at Meals on Wheels Client Homes in Central Maryland. For more information visit JVCBaltimore.org

Volunteer Online: With increased time at home, consider spending some of your time volunteering online. Catchafire matches volunteers with online opportunities that tap into their professional skills, and Golden is building out opportunities for virtual volunteering.

Donate blood: As people stay inside, blood shortage is down. If you are healthy, set up an appointment with Red Cross to help out. Also, stay tuned to BT Cares to see if they reschedule their blood drive which was originally scheduled for March 25.

Complete at-home projects: As we are all practicing social distancing, use the time to create indirect service projects and continue to serve vulnerable members of our community. Things like kindness kits can be made at home. Check out JVC for locations to pick up project supplies at one of three locations around Baltimore. It will be in touch about returning completed projects to JVC at a later date.

Repair the World: Baltimore's Repair the World asks those who can to contribute funds to organizations with increased clientele, such as the Baltimore Hunger Project.

Baltimore’s Repair the World asks those who can to contribute funds to organizations with increased clientele, such as the Baltimore Hunger Project. Clean: If you know of a public space that is still open, disinfect it frequently and thoroughly. Check CDC guidelines for proper cleaning.

Events:

This list will be updated. If you know of a resource or would like to add one, please email CConte@midatlanticmedia.com.

March 27: JCS is offering a class for caregivers at jcfb.zoom.us/j/403915258 Join with meeting ID: 403 915 258

