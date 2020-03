On Feb. 13, Lois Joan Ginsberg (née Coleman) died at age 89 surrounded by love and family. She is survived by her children Peter Coleman Ginsberg, Marsha Dale Ginsberg, and Cantor Nancy Rose Ginsberg (Scott Schechter) and grandchildren David and Michael Schechter. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years Arthur Ginsberg; sister Anita Stack; and parents Leonard and Pauline Coleman.

