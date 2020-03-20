On Feb. 16, Sanford A. Fox, Air Force veteran who proudly served his country, at age 89. Mr. Fox was one of three boys born to the late Isadore and Frances Fox, and grew up in Hurlock. He worked as a restaurant entrepreneur and later had a home improvement business in Reno, Nev. He is survived by his children Marc (Cynthia) Fox and Judy (Keith) Goldberg; grandchildren Jenna (Scott) Goldberg and Richard (Kelley) Goldberg; and great-grandchildren Julie Rose Goldberg and Jack Bradley Goldberg. He was predeceased by his brothers Leonard Fox and Dr. Morton Fox and his parents Frances and Isadore Fox.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.

Similar Posts: