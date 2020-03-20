On Feb. 13, Shirley Adler (née Pass) of Baltimore at age 97. She is survived by her children Eileen (Mark) Pelovitz, Larry (Cammie) Adler, and Sandra (Patrick) Jenkins; grandchildren Todd Newburger (Mae Frantz) and Jeffrey Newburger (Heather Shultz); and great-grandchildren Callum, Ezra, and Ella Newburger. She is predeceased by her husband Stanley Adler; brother Melvin Pass; and parents Thomas and Rose Pass. Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

Similar Posts: