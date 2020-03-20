On Feb. 7, Svetlana Raynes of Rockville at age 50. Lana, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Kiev, Ukraine, on June 23, 1969. Her family immigrated to the U.S. in 1979 and resided in Baltimore where she was an honor student who excelled in all subjects. From the first day of their arrival to the U.S., at age 10 until she left for college, she was responsible for the household and her younger sister while her parents were at work and in night school. She was an intelligent, reserved, thoughtful, and immediately considerate person. She also had a lifelong passion for creative art, which she honed at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York. She graduated with a degree in graphic design in 1991 and became a very successful graphic designer sought by colleagues, clients, and companies where she worked. She and her husband also traveled extensively, she learned to cook gourmet meals, and her baking became a thing of wonder. Above and beyond her interests and passions stood the love for her family and especially her nephews Avi and Samuel. They were an endless reserve of joy for her, and she lavished her love and energy on them. In Russian, Svetlana means “light,” and her family described her as “the light of our lives,” saying that they will keep it forever.

She is survived by her husband Lev Grotel; parents Leonid and Rima Raynes; sister Zoya Raynes (Naftali Robert Friedman); grandmother Khaya “Clara” (late Moisey) Raynes; mother-in-law Mara Grotel; father-in-law Phillip Grotel; aunt and uncle Elle and Alex Chudnovsky; and nephews Avi Friedman and Samuel Friedman. She was predeceased by a grandmother Maria (Semen) Chudnovsky.

Contributions may be sent to GCS Project.

