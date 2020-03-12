You Should Know… Michael Fox

Michael S. Fox, 38, is the type of father who is glued to his community and actively fosters its values with his children.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Fox resides in the Mount Washington area with his wife Jennifer and their three children Rory, 7; Lexi, 4; and Riley, 3.

Fox is a graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, where he met his wife.

He is a member of the advisory committee of Goldsmith Early Childhood Center at Chizuk Amuno Congregation, where he supports the preschool, examines enrollment, and determines recruitment strategies. He also oversees the relationship between the preschool, Krieger Schechter Day School, and the Rosenbloom Religious School.

“When I am not volunteering in the community, or ‘daddying-so-hard’ at home as I call it, my main profession is serving as a principal attorney at the law firm of Semmes, Bowen &

Semmes in Baltimore,” he said.

Let’s get the most hard-hitting question out of the way: What do you think of Michael J. Fox?

I’m a big fan of both him and his name! I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been introduced to people and the first question they ask is, “Does your middle name start with a J?”

My parents did not name me after him. But I think [he] is a great actor, I wish him well, and I will always love “Back to the Future” movies. I’m also still waiting to one day score my very own hoverboard.

How have you seen Baltimore’s Jewish life evolve throughout your time here?

Being born and raised in the Baltimore area, my commitment to Judaism was instilled at a very young age. I attended Hebrew school through confirmation and had my bar mitzvah. Many of us from this area have maintained close friendships with those we went to

elementary school with.

Our Jewish community welcomes young families and has become much more progressive, accepting all types of families, including interfaith families like mine.

It is very rewarding to watch my kids celebrate the Jewish holidays and participate in Jewish traditions with my friends’ children, and watch the next generation of friendships evolve.

How did you get involved with ShareBaby?

My wife, Jennifer, is truly superwoman. She is the president of the board of an awesome nonprofit, ShareBaby. ShareBaby collects and shares diapers and new or gently used baby items with the families of Baltimore in need.

My wife and I used this organization to promote to our children the importance of tzedakah (charity). My family helps wrap diapers for families in need, opened up our doorstep to all friends who want to donate their baby gear, and helped raise money with fundraisers.

I understand your grandmother is a survivor of the Holocaust.

I have always been proud to be Jewish knowing that my grandmother personally fought and risked her life for me to be Jewish. Being a Holocaust survivor, my grandmother hated to see us waste food when we were little and always reminded us of true life struggles when we would “sweat the small stuff.”

It was not until my sister and I were older that she really opened up about her experience in the Holocaust and as a German Jew. She came to speak with our Hebrew school classes about her tragic experiences and even participated in the Steven Spielberg documentary of the Survivors of the Holocaust.

My grandmother, who recently passed away at the age of 91, has always been a true hero to me. I am fortunate that she was able to meet and hold many of her grandchildren, including my three children. If it were not for her strength, courage, and will to live, then all these generations, including myself and my children, would not be here today.

Have a suggestion for a You Should Know profile? Nominate your interesting Jewish co-worker, cousin, camping buddy — anyone over age 18 and previously or currently living in the Baltimore area. Email cconte@midatlanticmedia.com

Similar Posts: