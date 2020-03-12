As a result of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Baltimore Jewish community is seeing cancellations and closures. Here, we have compiled a list of what we know right now.

This information is being continually updated. If you know of any events or additional activities that are canceled or postponed, please let Reporter Carolyn Conte know at cconte@midatlanticmedia.com.

Public schools across Maryland will be closed March 16-27, state officials announced March 12. Senior centers are also to be closed, and large public gatherings are to be canceled.

CLOSED

Beth Tfiloh has canceled the seventh grade trip to Washington, D.C., the kindergarten museum trip, and the high school trip to Budapest.

Chizuk Amuno Congregation will close its doors Friday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

Levindale Geriatric Hospital stopped accepting visitors March 11

Sol Levinson & Bros, Inc. funeral services as of March 12

Weinberg Community for Senior Living will not accept visitors as of March 12.

CANCELED

March 24 — Lady Barbara Mandel 100th birthday

March 26 — Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women Empower Breakfast

March 29 — Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s Brotherhood 2020 Seder

March 29 — Columbia Jewish Congregation’s Kosher Capones and Author Joe Kraus

POSTPONED

