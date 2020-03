On Jan. 15, Annette Ziegelstein (née Perlman) at age 95. She was predeceased by loving husband Robert Ziegelstein; brother Cantor Ivan Perlman; and parents Henry and Katherine Perlman. She is survived by children Dr. Roy (Bonnie) Ziegelstein and Joel (Geri) Ziegelstein; grandchildren Shari (Cory) Boylan, David (Heather) Ziegelstein, Andrew (Molly) Ziegelstein, Kate Ziegelstein, Danielle Ziegelstein, and Matthew Ziegelstein; and seven great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association.

