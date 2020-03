On Jan. 10, Ann Shirley Varhaftik (née Snyder) of Pikesville at age 80. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Sam Varhaftik and parents Al and Rena Snyder. She is survived by children Ira (Julie) Varhaftik, Michelle (Al) Kremen, Alan Varhaftik, and Ian (Robin) Varhaftik; sister Ilene Levine; grandchildren Eric (Cheri), Melanie, Mitchell Kremen, and Liza, Brendan, Shem, Becca, and Anabel Varhaftik; and great-grandchildren Parker Kremen and Eli Kremen.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.

