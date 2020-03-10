On Jan. 18, Marvin Max Tenberg of Cockeysville at age 93. He was an engineer, animal lover, philanthropist, and humanist. His many causes included animal protection, the environment, and good governance. He died as he had lived, in his own nature preserve at quiet peace with his beloved animals and friends.

He is survived by nephews Kerry Tenberg, Stephen Tenberg, and Brian Tenberg; and family and friends. He is predeceased by siblings David Tenberg and Sylvan Tenberg and his parents Gertrude and Jacob Tenberg.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society.

Similar Posts: