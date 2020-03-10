On Jan. 15, Ashleigh Simon at age 33. She was known for being an amazing artist, a loyal friend, and loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, and cousin. To know her was to love her, as she was exceptionally strong, confident, and devoted to those she knew and loved. She is survived by her beloved mother Judy (Larry Zimlin) Simon; devoted brother Brandon (Rebecca) Simon; and her cherished nephew Carter Simon. She is also survived by her father David (Ellen) Simon; adored grandmother Rena Simon; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her step-sisters. She was predeceased by her grandparents Frances and Martin Greenspan and Alvin Simon. Contributions may be sent to Lupus Foundation of America, or Chabad of Owings Mills.

