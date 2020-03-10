— On Jan. 20, Jeanne Oliner Schlossberg of Pikesville at age 98. She worked as a homemaker until her children were in high school in the late 1960s, and then returned to work as a medical interviewer with the University of Michigan and University of Maryland until retirement in the 1980s. She grew up in Liberty Heights and attended Western High School and Maryland Institute of Art. She was a “Rosie the Riveter” with Martin Marietta as a draftsperson during WWII. In her later years, she was the inspiration and trade likeness for “Bubbie Jeanne’s Brisket Magic” cooking sauce developed and marketed nationally by her late son Lee Mitchell Schlossberg.

Along with her son Lee, she was predeceased by beloved husband Paul H. Schlossberg; siblings Fern (Raymond) Fields and Samuel (Eileen) Oliner; and parents Mary and Abraham Oliner. She is survived by children Mark Sanford (Robin Flax) Schlossberg and Roger (Susan Miles) Schlossberg; former daughter-in-law Lynn Schlossberg; grandchildren Jennifer (Andy) Palich, Andrew (Lauren) Schlossberg, Raven Schlossberg, Rebecca Schlossberg (Michael) Danielson, Aaron (Mina) Schlossberg, Daniel (Cecilia) Schlossberg; and great-grandchildren Allyson and Jackson Palich, Brett, Lilly, Jin, Mateo, and Alyssa Schlossberg.

