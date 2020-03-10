On Feb. 10, Joshua Brandon Reilly Machiz at age 31. He is survived by his daughter Tatiana Machiz; parents Ann Reilly and Joseph Schwartzel; grandmother Ruth Hankin; siblings Kaitlin Schwartzel, Reid Schwartzel, Anna Machiz (fiancée Brad Dillon), Katia Machiz (fiancée Mark Dziengiel), and Reilly O’Gorman; many loving nieces and nephews; and brothers Zeke Crane, Tyrone Hammond, and Shaun Tran. He is predeceased by his grandparents Kenneth Hankin and Edward and Lenora Machiz.

Contributions may be sent to Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue, PO Box 353 Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or Child Welfare League of America, 727 15th Street NW, Suite 1200,

Washington, DC 20005.

