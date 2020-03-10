Alan Robert Katz, of Baltimore and Jupiter, Florida, at age 87, surrounded by those who loved him best and whom he loved best: his family. He is survived by loving wife of 65 years Jimmy Katz; children Jill (Louis) Silbert, Robert (Annette) Katz, Kenneth (Anne) Katz, and Kathy (Cliff) Gelb; sister Barbara (late James) Judd; grandchildren Erica (Dan) Edlow, Tara Gelb, Rex Gelb, Matthew Miller, Lisa (John) Strand, Danielle Katz, Alex Katz, Andrew Katz, Lindsay (Ryan) Turbert, and Jeremy (Jill) Silbert; and great-grandchildren Wayne Strand and Jordan Silbert.

