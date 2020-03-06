Marc Terrill of The Associated Recognized Among This Year’s ‘Power 10’ CEOs

The Baltimore Business Journal recognized Marc B. Terrill, president of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, as one of this year’s Power 10 CEOs at a ceremony March 5 at The Center Club in Baltimore.

This award recognizes 10 local professionals who have demonstrated strong leadership within their company and act as change-makers in Baltimore. These include leaders from Baltimore’s nonprofit and business communities in health care, finance, real estate, and tech.

The awards were announced Feb. 3, according to Jess Iannetta, managing editor for BBJ.

“We chose our Power 10 based on the impact they have on the Greater Baltimore business community,” said Joanna Sullivan, editor in chief at the BBJ. “Marc Terrill was an obvious pick. He has had an enormous impact on The Associated and the Jewish and Greater Baltimore community for many years.”

Terrill has led The Associated since 2003. He graduated from the University of Florida and attended graduate school at the Wurzweiler School of Social Work at Yeshiva University. He has served on several charitable boards and has received a number of awards, including the Mandelkorn Distinguished Service Award for Outstanding Professional National Leadership from the JPro Network, according to The Associated’s website.

Terrill stated he is particularly proud of the intentional development of the talented pool of leadership at The Associated. He attributes all of the organization’s accomplishments to the entire leadership.

“I am deeply proud to be part of an organization whose committed donors and professionals have provided us with the resources we need to create innovative solutions to tackle the challenges we face,” Terrill said.

“Marc is a superlative executive leader who sees his position as a calling and serves his community with vision and passion,” said Debra S. Weinberg, chair of the board of The Associated. “He is constantly being called upon for his wisdom, he is strategic like few others, and he acts with empathy in all that he does.”

