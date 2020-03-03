On Jan.11, Stephen Willis Stiles of Randallstown at age 76. He is survived by wife Elaine Stiles (née Mandell), brother Randy (Barbara) Stiles, and other loving family and friends. He was predeceased by parents Norma and Irvin Stiles and brother Jeff Stiles.

Contributions may be sent to Beit Tikvah or WTMD (1 Olympic Place, Suite 100, Towson) or The National Association of Independent Artists.

