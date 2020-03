On Jan. 8, Michele Rosenberg (née Kayne) at age 76. Rosenberg was vice chairman of the Maryland Democratic Party and a Democratic Central Committee member. She is survived by her beloved husband Theodore “Ted” Rosenberg; her children Marion Rosenberg, Seth (Aliza) Rosenberg, Elizabeth Rosenberg, and Jacob (Samantha) Rosenberg; sisters Ilene and Suzanne Kayne; grandchildren James Rosenberg, Elesia Bowers, Erika Bowers, and Max Rosenberg; and great-grandchild Tyler Wessels. Rosenberg was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Pearl Kayne.

