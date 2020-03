— On Jan. 11, Sevellyn Pritzker (née Baron) of Pikesville at age 86. She is survived by her children Susan (Ted) Zlatin, Guy (Karen) Pritzker, Holly (David) Millman, and Craig Pritzker; grandchildren Taryn (Ben) McKenzie, Serene (Doug) Spoerl, Tyler Zlatin, Ryan Pritzker, Laura Pritzker, Rachel Millman (Tyler Ghingher), Jennifer Pritzker, and Jill Pritzker; great-grandchildren Jenny, Mya, Mason, Skylar, Decker, and Lily; and loving companion Herbert Reifel. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Russell Lee Pritzker; sister Phyllis (Joseph) Weisberg; and her dear parents Herman and Rose Baron.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or Pets on Wheels, www.petsonwheels.org/donate/.

