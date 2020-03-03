— On Jan. 10, Barbara Moskowitz (née Davidoff) of Baltimore at age 80. She is survived by her husband Howard Moskowitz; daughter Stacy (David) Spigelman; brothers Harvey (Clemense) Davidoff and Steven (Gloria) Davidoff; grandchildren Avigayil (David) Solomon, Yoni (Tali) Spigelman, Dovi (Chaya) Spigelman, Zev Spigelman, and Michal Spigelman; and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter Jamie Sue Moskowitz and her parents Clara and Max Davidoff.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Caring Network or Hatzalah of Baltimore.

