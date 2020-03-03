— On Jan. 11, Frances Butter Levy of Rockville at age 81. Levy was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and attended Adelphi Academy before going on to earn her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Brooklyn College. While attending a house party in college she met the love of her life Lawrence Levy and they were married March 26, 1961. Following college, Levy always enjoyed helping young children develop their intellectual and creative curiosity. She worked for several years as a kindergarten teacher in New York and then, after moving to Maryland, worked as a preschool teacher. In her spare time, Levy enjoyed needlepoint, literature, cooking, theater, and reading. She was a member of several book clubs, a theater club, and Hadassah. Levy will be remembered for her love of animals, supporting worthy causes in memory of her late parents, and, most importantly, the love she had for her children and grandchildren.

Levy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 30 years Lawrence H. Levy and her parents Hyman and Julia Butter. She is survived by her children Michele (Stanley) Cohen, Elissa (Michael) DeVito, and Mark (Elizabeth) Levy, and grandchildren Jonathan Cohen, Samantha DeVito, Emily DeVito, Alexa DeVito, Andrew Levy, and Matthew Levy.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah Greater Washington, 11900 Parklawn Drive, Suite 350, Rockville, MD 20852 or PetConnect Rescue, P.O. Box 60714, Potomac, MD 20859.

