— On Jan. 19, Sara Datikashvili of Baltimore at age 93. She was predeceased by beloved husband Ilya Janashvili. Sara is survived by children Manana Lapidus (Alexander Perelman) and Alec Dzhanashvili (Mzia Janoff); sister Dodo Datikashvili; grandchildren David (Ina) Lapidus, Teya (Craig) Smoothy, and Natalya (Boris) Maslow; and great-grandchildren Jacob and Alice Lapidus.

