March 6, 2020 Letters to the Editor

A Medical Dilemma

It got me thinking when, in the article (“Where Jewish and Medical Ethics Intersect,” Feb. 28), a question was raised about liver transplants for alcoholics.

I worked in the addiction field for many years. I remember at the time, having a few clients who needed liver transplants. They needed to be alcohol free for a year to be considered for the transplant. One client, who did get a transplant, wound up using alcohol again as well as cocaine. That’s the chance one takes when doing this type of medical procedure for an addict. There is no cure for addiction, at least not yet.

I still do not have an answer for this dilemma. Everyone certainly deserves a second chance. However, if someone has never had an addiction issue, should they be considered first for a liver transplant?

From Lana Fink of Reisterstown



Anti-Semitism and Being Anti-Israel

The advice needs to be heeded by Democratic Jews (“Republican Event Speaker Says Democrats Do Not Represent Everybody,” Feb. 21). Anti-Semitism is increasing. It is a fine line between anti-Semitism and being anti-Israel.

The Democratic Party has become more anti-Israel. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) once stated that Americans who support Israel forget what country they represent. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) stated that “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America that uses the anti-Israel slogan: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” calling for Israel to be wiped off the face of the Earth.

The division within the political parties is not lost on some Americans who view this as an opportunity to expand their anti-Semitism. One way to fight this view is to unite under the banner of the party that best supports what we believe in.

From Warren Manison of Potomac

