Letters to the Editor Feb. 28, 2020

Caption Is Not Accurate

Coverage in “A Century of the Associated and What Lies Ahead” by Rachel Kohn (Feb. 14) accomplished its mission. However, the photo and description on page 21 of the Monument Street location of the Associated Jewish Charities were inaccurate. The photo appears to be a Lombard Street shopping area. I was employed at the West Monument Street building’s campaign department during the ‘60s under the leadership of Harry Greenstein.

From Rae Rossen of Owings Mills

~

Thanks for the Coverage

Carolyn Conte’s article (Feb. 14) entitled “1000 Friends Envision a Revitalized Pikesville,” was a worthy exposition of our efforts toward making Pikesville a sustainable community into the foreseeable future. On behalf of a grateful community, thank you.

The article rightly gives credit for the support of the Baltimore Jewish Council, which submitted written support back in December 2016, as well as the very active support of our County Councilman Izzy Patoka and our County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. In fact, it was they who committed $172,000 in county funding, to match state funding, for the current studies being conducted by expert consultants on the feasibility, costs, and funding of the exciting plans for the Armory reuse.

We wish space permitted us to name and give credit to so many others who are working hard to make Pikesville a “Great Good Place” for future generations.

We realize that there is still a long way to go from “here to there,” and we are gratified for the success that has been gained. We encourage everyone to thank and bolster the governor, county executive, and county councilman for their support for the Armory project.

From Mel Mintz, chairman of the board of 1,000 Friends of Pikesville, Inc.

and Howard Needle, president of 1,000 Friends of Pikesville, Inc.

