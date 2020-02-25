— On Feb. 22, Lidya Polyakov (née Lukatskaya) of Baltimore at age 85. She is survived by her loving husband Anatoly Polyakov; sons Yury (Victoria) Polikov and Evgeny Polyakov (Lena Dmitrieva); grandchildren Vadim (Hannah) Polikov, Rita (Hunter) Piel, Joshua Polikov (fiancee Danielle Su), Nicky Polyakov, and Samuel Polyakov; and great-grandchildren Cameron, Owen, Darren, and Jordan Piel, and Jake, Ryan, Cora, and Josie Polikov.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

