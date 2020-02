— On Jan. 10, Lila Johnpoll of Tamarac, Fla., at age 94. She is survived by her son Claude Johnpoll; grandchildren Jennifer (Michael Fisher), Michael, and Sara Johnpoll; and great-grandchildren Dorian, Malachai, and Eshiva Johnpoll. She is predeceased by her husband Melvin Johnpoll; her daughter-in-law Phyllis Johnpoll; siblings Pearle and Victor Goldberg; and granddaughter Erin Johnpoll.

