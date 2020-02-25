— On Jan. 11, Estelle Betty Cohen (née Goldstein) of Baltimore at age 93. Cohen grew up in Park Heights and attended Forest Park High School. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at what was then known as Notre Dame College, and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland. She and Alan met at a USO dance during World War II and married in November of 1947. Cohen and her second husband, Charles, were childhood friends and married in 2002. Cohen loved educating and helping people. She first worked as a candy striper during WWII, then assisted Alan at Atlas Lumber and Randallstown Lumber, and then became a professor of economics at Notre Dame College and Towson College. Cohen had several hobbies, including tennis, jogging, and world travel. She spent time as a consumer representative to the Maryland State Board of Pharmacy, chairperson of the State Board of Well Drillers, and a board member of the US Pharmacopeia. However, the most important thing to her was family, and she would most want to be remembered for raising her wonderful children.

She is survived by her children Jane Bernard, Ralph Cohen, and Madge Cohen; children-in-law Janet Cohen, Brad Hessel, and Starr Parsons; grandchildren Eve Strickman (Scott Strickstein), Todd Strickman (Bruna Sobral), MeLena Hessel (Ryan Holmes), Elenda Hessel (Eric Feinstein), Allison (Brandon) Lipowitz, Emil Hessel, and Tara Katims; great-grandchildren Kai Strickstein, Bodhi Strickstein, and Lehira Holmes; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husbands Alan K. Cohen and Charles A. Wagner; son Jefferson Katims; parents Jacob and Helene Goldstein; and sisters Cecile (Charles) Cohen and Mildred (Alvin) Blum.

Contributions may be sent to Notre Dame of Maryland University, c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, 4701 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210, Memo line: Dr. Regina and Dino Soria Scholarship Fund.

