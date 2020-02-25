— On Jan. 10, Lester Belsky of Rockville at age 86. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Margie Belsky (née Goldman); brother Calvin Belsky; and his parents Philip and Rebecca Belsky. Belsky is survived by his daughters Eve (David) Pinsky and Linda (Bob) Deutsch; brother Henry Belsky; sister-in-laws Brenda and Donna Belsky; and grandchildren Jason, Jared, and Lauren Pinsky, and Lindsay and Jenny Deutsch.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society.

Similar Posts: