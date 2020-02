— On Jan. 15, Harolyn Askin (née Sheer) at age 86. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Alvin H. Askin and parents Sonia and Sam Sheer. Askin is survived by her children Michael Askin, Randee Askin, and Abby (Chester) Bullard; sister Rhona (Edward) Gleiman; and grandchildren Samuel Askin and Benjamin Bullard, and is also survived by many loving

family and friends.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association.

