— On Jan. 12, Sylvia Berue Abbott of Media, Pa., formerly of Willingboro, N.J. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Abbott. Loving mother of Dr. Janice (Don) Horowitz, Dr. Vicky (Dr. Joel) Fiedler, and Dr. Robert (Dr. Amy) Abbott. Also survived by her cherished eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Abbott had a long career as a teacher at John F. Kennedy/Willingboro High School in the Willingboro School District.

Contributions may be made to Hadassah or any charity

