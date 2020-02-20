This unidentified woman had her portrait taken at Bendann Studio, Baltimore, circa 1870. Can you identify anyone in this photo? Contact Joanna Church, 443-873-5176 or jchurch@jewishmuseummd.org. To see more of the Jewish Museum’s extensive collection and find out who has been identified in past photos, visit

jewishmuseummd.org/tag/once-upon-a-time-2/.

Similar Posts: