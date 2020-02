On Jan. 8, Shirley F. Levin (née Feldman) at age 92. She is survived by children Sherie Levin and Steve (Cindy) Levin; grandchildren Matt (Libby) Levin, Kyle Levin, and Jordan Brooke Levin; great-granddaughter Harper Cecile Levin; and sister-in-law Edith Feldman. Shirley was predeceased by her parents Cele and Frank Feldman and siblings Betty (Elly) Feldman and Ronnie Feldman.

