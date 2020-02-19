On Jan. 6, J. Max Millstone of Pikesville at age 91. He was predeceased by loving wife Elaine Millstone (née Carliner); sisters Beatrice Herman and Eve Lynne Molofsky; and parents Sara and Samuel Louis Millstone. He is survived by his loving children Joseph (Jody) Millstone, Rebecca (Michael) Sandler, and Samuel (Jennifer) Millstone; his grandchildren Sara Sandler, Larry (Olivia) Millstone, Lee Millstone (fiancée Mara Rettig), Alexander Millstone, and Ethan Millstone; and great-granddaughters Amelia, Viera, and Thais Elaine Millstone.

Contributions may be sent to the J. Max Millstone Endowment Scholarship, University of Baltimore.

