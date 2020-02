On Jan. 7, Aviva Mukamal (née Levy) of Baltimore at age 84. She is survived by beloved husband Ronald Mukamal; children Amir (Margie) Krell, Edna (Ervin) Kowitz, and Dan (Lisa) Krell; stepchildren Diana Shay and Jeffrey (Beth) Mukamal; grandchildren Alison (Steve) Kaplan, Jessica (Sammy) Bazian, Isaac Krell, Ivy Krell, Dara Shay, and Anna Mukamal; and great-grandchildren Kayla Kaplan, Ian Kaplan, Rafi Bazian, and Rena Bazian. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Isaac Krell and her parents Israel and Mindel “Miriam” Levy.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care or Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah.

Similar Posts: