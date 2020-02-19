On Jan. 6, Michael Schlein of Baltimore at age 66. He is survived by his loving wife Beth Schlein (née Levin); children Scott (Keri) Schlein, Bryan Schlein, and Joshua Schlein; siblings Meyer Schlein, Nathan Schlein, Joseph Schlein, and David Schlein; brothers- and sisters-in-law Janet Schlein, Anna Schlein, Verna Schlein, Helen Lawrence, Norma Schlein, Gary (Carol) Levin, and Mindy (Arieh) Zacks; grandson Samuel Brett Schlein; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings Thomas Lawrence, Helen (Joseph) Marchand, and Stanley Schlein and parents Henry and Alverta Schlein.

Contributions may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.

